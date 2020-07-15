String of burglaries reported in Chennai’s Raja Annamalai Puram

CHENNAI

15 July 2020 14:02 IST

A number of burglaries were reported in the posh Raja Annamalai Puram (R.A. Puram) locality in the city on Wednesday morning. According to police, burglars had struck at five houses and decamped with cash and valuables.

All the five houses are located on the first main road of R.A. Puram, that comes under jurisdiction of the Abiramapuram police station. Police said that unidentified persons broke open doors and gained entry into three houses in an apartment complex. They made away with 60 grams of gold jewellery, a two-wheeler and ₹5,000 in cash.

The suspects then trespassed into two other individual houses located nearby. They made away with mobile phones and electronic gadgets. The suspects had come in a car , CCTV footage showed.

Senior officials visited the spot and held enquiries. Further investigations are on to trace the suspects.