Strictly enforce mask-wearing, says Chennai Police Commissioner

He inspected traffic signals, malls

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has ordered strict enforcement of wearing masks and asked police officers to take coordinated effort for effective implementation.

He inspected crowded places, traffic signals and shopping malls. At Royapettah clock tower, he advised motorists and pedestrians without masks to wear them compulsorily. Some motorists without masks were stopped at the traffic junction.

The Commissioner also distributed masks to those that did not have them and advised them to adhere to the COVID-19 norms for everyone’s safety.

Later, he visited Express Avenue and inspected whether Standard Operating Procedures were being followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.