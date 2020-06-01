Stricter policing on the cards for cluster containment

The Greater Chennai Corporation has adopted a strategy of large-scale cluster containment in zones that report a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that the civic body has asked the police to provide personnel for tightening surveillance on the perimeters of zones where clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported.

Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, for instance, reported more than 200 positive cases each on Sunday.

“At least 40% of the COVID-19 cases in the city are reported from the two zones of Tondiarpet and Royapuram. This is because of the slum population and high population density,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Corporation has also adopted the cluster containment strategy in ward 173 in Adyar and ward 114 in Teynampet. “Strict regulations along the outer boundaries are needed to prevent a spillover,” the Commissioner said.

Barricades off

At the same time, Mr. Prakash pointed out that the Corporation had removed 1,000 streets from the list of containment zones as no new cases had been reported for 14 days.

“Of the 1,286 containment zones earmarked as per the old model, we have released 1,000 zones. It is a positive strategy. It is a success. According to the old model, we created barricades after one positive case,” he said.

The Corporation has analysed COVID-19 cases in wards 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 48 of Tondiarpet zone.

“We identified cases, analysed data and focused intervention. We have set up fever camps at 125 locations. We have intensified active surveillance. Over 500 persons have been shifted to quarantine spaces with bed and toilet facilities. Nutritious food has been given for 10 days,” said Mr. Prakash.

Zero tolerance

Stressing on the need for public cooperation in containment efforts, Mr. Prakash pointed out that some residents were still not wearing masks. “We have distributed 50% of the masks to the vulnerable population. Persons visiting barber shops should wear masks. Any violations of norms will lead to closure of shops for four months. The government order is very very strict. It has to be followed,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Corporation aims to increase the number of persons tested in the city. “Currently, 17,000 persons per million are tested. We will strengthen testing. Positive cases will increase. We want residents to follow self-discipline to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Prakash added.