Stretch of GST Road to be widened

Work to widen one side of the Chennai-Tiruchi Highway (NH 32), known as the GST Road, for a distance of 5 km between Urapakkam and Guduvanchery beyond Tambaram, will commence soon.

A total of 18 km of the road, formerly known as NH45, is being widened from the present 4 lanes to 8 lanes, between Vandalur and Paranur. Widening of the road has become imperative due to heavy traffic and accidents.

Sources in the State Highways Department, which is carrying out the widening work with funds from NHAI, explained that at present, construction of stormwater drains was being undertaken on one side of the road.

Work on this stretch, being carried out beyond the service lane, will cost ₹40 crore. It is likely to take around six months for completion.

The 2.3-km-long stretch between Irumbuliyur and Vandalur has already been widened, at a cost of ₹20 crore. As far as the stretch beyond Guduvanchery is concerned, the 14-km-long stretch will cost ₹200 crore, and the Highways was waiting for administrative sanction for the work.

M. Jai Ganesh of The I Bakery at Guduvanchery, said the widening would help reduce congestion on the road that connects Chennai to Chengalpattu, Ulundurpet, Tiruchi and other places down south.

A section of residents had raised objections to the widening, saying that some were being favoured. However, Highways officials said that the measuring and marking was being done by the Revenue Department.

“The District Collector too had visited the spot and verified the correctness of the work. We cannot be partial to anyone. An Amman temple will also be moved to another location,” an official explained.