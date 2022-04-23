Stretch in Mylapore comes alive with art and activities

Residents of Kallukaran Street in Mylapore are leading an initiative to make their backyard safe and clean

Dinner under the moonlight, birthday celebration with a multi-generational group, basketball practice session, walking on an acupressure path and a round-table meeting. Imagine seeing any of the above activities on a 20-feet wide street! Not a common sight, right?

Walk past the L-shaped Madavaperumal Koil 1st Lane, which is a small street leading from Mudakanni Amman Koil Street to Madavaperumal Street in Mylapore, and one is sure to be welcomed with such sights and sounds, especially in the late evening hours.

A group of residents from Kallukaran street are changing the perception about this stretch as den for illegal activities.

Seventy-two-year-old K R Jambunathan, one of the oldest residents of the adjoining Kallukaran Street, remembers the lane being used as cattle shed and because of the stench people hated taking this stretch of the road.

“The stretch was notorious for people hanging out and doing illegal activities,” recalls Jambunathan.

Appu Jagadesh, who hails from a family of sculptors and living in the area for decades, was roped in to help bring about the transformation.

Besides KR Jambunathan and Jagadesh, N Vijayakumar and Jaikumar are named as the prime movers behind the initiative to redeem this corner.

On Independence Day in 2021, Jagadesh led an initiative to honour the conservancy workers responsible for keeping the street clean. Later, for Republic Day, drivers of the local auto stand were honoured.

“Our first intervention in the area was five years ago where we cleaned the stretch with the help of volunteers and did it periodically,” says Appu, who runs a non-profit called Pasiyilla Nagaram.

With the local residents joining hands, the group got stronger to transform the image of the place.

Today, the walls of the stretch are adorned with paintings on one side and images of revolutionary leaders and deities on the other. Thirukural lines adorn a small section of the wall.

Each panel talks about the vision for the area. “Most residents have left their hand impression in one panel which is to show that unity is strength,” says Nithya M Jagadesh, Appu’s wife who takes classes in tailoring. Ten saplings that were planted early this year have started to grow, each is named and adopted by a block. Four Cuddappah slab benches and stools made with tree trunks serve as spot for people to sit and talk.

Making the lane colourful with a host of design interventions was a way to keep the stretch safe and clean.

For instance, on April 17 which was Chitra Pournami, residents gathered to play the tambola, which was followed by a moonlight dinner.

“On most days, you will find us hanging around till late in the night, sometimes in batches, so that we do not invite any mischief mongers,” says Nithya, adding that homemakers are invariably seen around 8 p.m.

The beautification initiative has also resulted in identifying talent from the area. Homemaker Thenmozhi, for instance, took the lead in drawing the images. A few senior citizens conduct storytelling sessions in the evening for children. Residents had to dig deep into their pockets to transform the stretch.

“We had some passersby also chipping in and making a humble contribution to develop the street and one such was an old lady who gave the ₹30 she had for us to buy tea,” says Jambunathan.

The group is planning to form a residents welfare association. “We are also planning to instal CCTV cameras,” says Jambunathan.