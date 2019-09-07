Stretch, bend and run

In the wee hours of the day, a motley group, including doctors, lawyers, IAS aspirants, homemakers and IT professionals, meets at the Anna Nagar Tower Park. They are just trying to recharge their batteries to meet the challenges the day has in store for them. They are members of Anna Nagar Dream Runners, or ANDrz as they call themselves, a chapter of Dream Runners, a running group.

With their morning routine and other fitness activities, these residents of areas in and around Anna Nagar seem to be motivating others to take their health seriously.

Members meet every day between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. for routine fitness workout, which includes stretches from yoga and body strengthening to weight training and running.

Started in 2015, the group has inspired residents of other neighbourhoods like Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Purasawalkam, Kilpauk, Koyambedu and Kolathur to join them.

Members of the group have stories about how the group motivates every individual to meet their fitness goals. There are those who started out from the couch to become marathoners, some have achieved considerable weight loss. A few have succeeded in getting their sugar levels under control after attending the sessions regularly.

Four specialised coaches help the members follow a structured schedule. The Bougainvilla Park is another locality one can spot them training.

ANDrz is offering a free trial experience for one whole month for anyone who wants to improve their health and fitness. After the trial session, those interested in joining the group can pay a subscription of ₹1600 per quarter to be part of the group.

To join Anna Nagar Dreamers, call Murali at 9840023940 or Raja at 9840888065. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ANDrunners2015