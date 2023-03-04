ADVERTISEMENT

Streetlights installed in Chennai under Nirbhaya Fund

March 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Older, dilapidated lights were replaced; Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the new lights

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday inaugurated streetlights installed at Puzhiuthavakkam Lake and Ayappa Nagar Lake in Chennai, constructed at a cost of ₹71 lakh under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Funds have been allocated towards streetlights under the Nirbhaya Fund, with LED lights and older, rusty and dilapidated streetlights being replaced.

A total of 75 electric poles that are six metres high with 48 watt lights, were erected at a cost of ₹38,78,000 at Puzhuthivakkam Lake and 62 lights with six metre poles were constructed at Ayappa Nagar Lake for ₹32,45,400; 60 lights are of 48 watts and two are 100 watts.

