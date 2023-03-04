HamberMenu
Streetlights installed in Chennai under Nirbhaya Fund

Older, dilapidated lights were replaced; Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the new lights

March 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday inaugurated streetlights installed at Puzhiuthavakkam Lake and Ayappa Nagar Lake in Chennai, constructed at a cost of ₹71 lakh under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Funds have been allocated towards streetlights under the Nirbhaya Fund, with LED lights and older, rusty and dilapidated streetlights being replaced.

A total of 75 electric poles that are six metres high with 48 watt lights, were erected at a cost of ₹38,78,000 at Puzhuthivakkam Lake and 62 lights with six metre poles were constructed at Ayappa Nagar Lake for ₹32,45,400; 60 lights are of 48 watts and two are 100 watts.

