Street vendors organise protest demanding postponement of elections for town vending committee

April 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors on Tuesday organised a protest near Ripon Buildings, demanding postponement of the elections and proper representation for them in the town vending committee.

Participants said all street vendors should get an opportunity to elect the representatives in the town vending committee. They said that the Chennai Corporation should conduct the elections only after distribution of identity cards to all street vendors.

Street vendors have also demanded initiatives for protection of livelihood of all those associated with vending. 

The town vending committee, headed by the Corporation Commissioner, will have 15 members, including officials and representatives from various sections. The civic body has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city and the election will be held on April 27.

