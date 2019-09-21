Street lights at ICF Link Road on the blink

For the last few weeks, street lights on the neatly-maintained ICF Link Road, between New Avadi Road and Konnur High Road, are on the blink. According to the traffic police, half-a-dozen lights are not working due to electrical malfunctioning.

Taking this stretch at night is fraught with risk as the ‘S’-shaped ICF Link Road, which is around 300 metres long, has ICF hospital, ICF police station, Aavin booth and ICF bus terminus with regular movement of pedestrians.

Even since channel-laying work got under way on Third Avenue Road, there has been a huge increase in the number of motorists, especially from Anna Nagar and Kilpauk, using this link road.

Motorists from ICF, Ayanavaram, Villivakkam, Sembiurm, Periyar Nagar, Perambur and Kolathur take the ICF Link Road as it is the shortest route to reach Poonamallee High (PH) Road at Kilpauk and Anna Arch.

“As ICF Link Road is characterised by a narrow bend near the hospital, many motorists find it difficult to see other road users clearly,” says S. Kasinath, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

Motorists also complaint about LED lights being blocked by overgrown trees on the stretch, especially along the narrow bend.

As motorcyclists are allowed to take a ‘U’ turn in front of the police station, there has been traffic congestion and accidents. In order to prevent accidents, civic officials have erected a reflector pole, which is around two feet high, as a median on the stretch to prevent motorists from jumping lanes, especially during rush hour.

“Steps will be taken soon to repair the street lights and trim the overgrown trees,” says a Corporation official.