Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019 champions meet England Cricket Seniors team at Karunalaya

March 02, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Until a decade ago, Paul Raj V., one of the homeless who lives near Chennai Central railway station, would carry around water bottles for his friends who played cricket on the streets. Gradually, he picked up the sport, and fast forward to 2019, he captained Team India in the Street Child Cricket World Cup in 2019 at Lord’s and lifted the trophy.

Five years later, he and many of his teammates at Karunalaya, a non-governmental organisation, played a friendly match against the England Cricket Seniors team, who are in the city for the Over 60’s Cricket World Cup 2024. “For someone like me, who lives on the street, it is nothing short of a surreal experience. I’m not sure if the cricketers realise this, but their visit and this game gave us so much joy and confidence,” says Mr. Raj, who is now a graduate in economics.

‘A special moment’

Richard Merriman, captain of the England Cricket Seniors team, who visited the Karunalaya premises in Tondiarpet, says though England may have given cricket to the world, it is in India that one can witness an unimaginable passion for the game. “It feels very special to meet these children and play against them. Giving talented youngsters such opportunities will empower them. Sports build youngsters’ confidence, and the world needs such people. We are excited that we got a chance to interact with them,” he adds.

Paul Bradley, manager of the England Cricket Seniors team, says this is the first time the team has visited the city, and they felt overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality. “This city is colourful, vibrant, noisy, chaotic, and full of people who are very friendly. We will go back to England and explore ways to further help this organisation and the children,” he adds.

Paul Sunder Singh, founder and secretary of Karunalaya, says the children get a rich experience by interacting and playing against international players, and they get to exhibit their talents. “Just like the finals at Lord’s, I will cherish the memory of this visit. It has inspired us in more ways than one,” Mr. Raj adds.