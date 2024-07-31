ADVERTISEMENT

Stray cattle to attract fine of ₹10,000

Published - July 31, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the fine for cattle straying on the streets from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, and a fine of ₹15,000 will be collected for any animal impounded for the second time. 

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution for ear-tagging impounded cattle to identify monitor them. The civic body also approved the resolution to get police assistance to impound cattle.

In 2023, the civic body impounded 4,237 animals. A total of 1,425 animals were impounded this year. 

Complaints about stray cattle menace have been received from residents and motorists in various parts of the city, and the GCC officials have started consultations with cattle owners to curb the issue.

The civic body is also set to modernise cattle pounds and shelter the animals at the cattle pounds located in Pudupet and Perambur.

Starting August 1, the civic body will also collect a maintenance charge of ₹1,000 every day from the cattle owners.

Last month, the civic body proposed to revive cattle yards to house the animals in safe enclosures. A decision is expected to be taken soon.

