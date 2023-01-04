ADVERTISEMENT

Stray cattle showing symptoms of disease aren’t captured by the Corporation, says veterinary officer

January 04, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The civic body captured around 7,000 cows in 2022. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

At the last Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting, G. Shanthakumari, councillor of ward 81 and the chairperson of the Standing Committee for Public Health, remarked that separators must be included in the sheds to prevent infected cows from mingling with healthy ones.

“Cows are susceptible to lumpy skin and foot and mouth diseases that are contagious so we need a mechanism to prevent transmission,” she said. Currently, cattle are housed in two sheds at Pudupet and Perambur, and she added that a third cattle shed would be beneficial, making the ratio of one shed for every five zones as cows would have to endure less transport time.

According to J. Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC, an isolation space exists at Pudupet for sick cows. “We do not capture cows that show symptoms of any diseases as they will infect the others,” he said. A vaccination camp was conducted last week where 48 cows were inoculated. He said both sheds could hold 80 cattle per day. However, with the high number of stray cattle captured, the chances of overcrowding exists.

The GCC has been extremely vigilant about the seizure of stray cattle in the city. Most recently, the Corporation captured 446 cattle between December 14 and 27 and collected a fine of ₹8,92,000. The most number of cows (50) were captured from Teynampet and Adyar.

From October 2022, the Corporation began charging a fine of ₹2,000 per cow for the first two days, with a maintenance charge of ₹200 for each additional day. The civic body had captured around 7,000 cows in 2022.

