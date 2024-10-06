Stray cattle pose serious threat to commuters at Siruseri bus stop

The Rajiv Gandhi Salai or the Information Technology Corridor is where hundreds of software companies are housed in gleaming high rises. The road is used by thousands of software engineers. But it is in a bad condition. It is plagued by traffic congestion from the Madhya Kailash junction to the Kelambakkam junction. The Metro Rail project causes hardship to pedestrians and motorists. Adding to their woes are the stray cattle roaming several stretches. The stray animals take shelter at the Siruseri bus stop in the evenings. We hope the Tambaram Police Commissionerate will take action.

Faseem Ahmed, Tondiarpet.

Police respond:

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate says the complaint has been forwarded to the traffic police, who will coordinate with the Siruseri panchayat to put an end to the menace of stray cattle. The traffic police will impound stray cattle squatting at the Siruseri bus stop.

Automatic steps

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operates a large fleet of buses, most of them being high-floor buses. Some buses, especially those transporting women for free, has a higher floor level. The commuters of all ages, especially the elderly, find it difficult to board them. The MTC should install automatic steps in such buses.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

