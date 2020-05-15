Chennai

Stranded Russian in Marina rescued by police

He has been put up at a facility run by the Chennai Corporation.

Alexi, 32, a Russian who had been staying at Marina after being stranded due to the lockdown, was rescued by police and put up at a facility run by the Chennai Corporation.

Alexi came to India as a tourist on March 4 and visited Haridwar and Rishikesh. He later reached Chennai a few days before the lockdown. Since international flight services were cancelled, he was stranded.

For the past three days, he had been staying at the beach and police personnel spotted him. He was unable to communicate with them since he spoke nothing but Russian. A few journalists managed to communicate with him using Google Translate. He told them that he did not have money.

Police later identified him and contacted the officials at the Consulate General of Russia. On their advice, he was taken to a Chennai Corporation shelter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/stranded-russian-in-marina-rescued-by-police/article31596758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY