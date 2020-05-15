Stranded Russian in Marina rescued by police

Alexi, 32, a Russian who had been staying at Marina after being stranded due to the lockdown, was rescued by police and put up at a facility run by the Chennai Corporation.
Alexi came to India as a tourist on March 4 and visited Haridwar and Rishikesh. He later reached Chennai a few days before the lockdown. Since international flight services were cancelled, he was stranded.
For the past three days, he had been staying at the beach and police personnel spotted him. He was unable to communicate with them since he spoke nothing but Russian. A few journalists managed to communicate with him using Google Translate. He told them that he did not have money.
Police later identified him and contacted the officials at the Consulate General of Russia. On their advice, he was taken to a Chennai Corporation shelter.
