Stranded Japanese national in Chennai rescued

The Greater Chennai Corporation has rescued a 65-year-old Japanese man who was found roaming on the streets near Albert Theatre, on Wednesday.

According to police, Satoro Somaya (65) was found by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials in Egmore.

“When we spoke to him, he said that he had come to Tamil Nadu on March 1 and had gone to Tiruvannamalai. A week ago he came to Chennai and has been staying in a hotel,” said a GCC official. However it is suspected that the hotel asked him to vacate recently. “As all the flights have been cancelled, he was roaming on the streets. We rescued him around 11 a.m,” said the official.

Officials claim that they contacted the Japanese Embassy who said they would send help. “However, until 1 p.m no one had arrived. The Japanese man has been calm and has been meditating,” said the official.

Over 2,000 homeless persons accommodated

The Shelter for Urban Homeless team, under the Greater Chennai Corporation, has rescued and accommodated close to 2,200 homeless persons and those stranded in the city in the wake of the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The number will increase from Wednesday as buses have been stopped,” said an official.

As on date, homeless persons have been accommodated in 46 shelters. “We have got them to stay in community halls too. Since Tuesday, many migrant workers have been coming in. It would be helpful if government schools are opened up for the homeless. There will be sufficient number of toilets there,” added the official.