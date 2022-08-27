Straight from the udder

A techie turns to selling farm-fresh milk across Chennai

August 27, 2022 17:32 IST

Vetrivel Palani’s story evokes a sense of deja vu: A software professional turning his back on a fat salary to work in the farms.

Though cliched in its theme, this story comes out fresh in the telling, as fresh as cow milk just delivered from the udder

With co-founder Panneerselvam Palani, Vetrivel Palani runs Uzhavarbumi Agro Products, a hub that procures and sells farm-fresh cow milk all over Chennai.

With the help of a women’s self-help group, milk is sourced every day from farmers around Maduranthakam and delivered to over 5000 households in Chennai on a subscription model. Half a litre of milk is priced at ₹35 while one litre at ₹65, both being delivered in glass bottles to prevent plastic usage. Uzhavarbumi Agro Products is now open to subscriptions for a minimum of one month that can be availed through their Android app.

For details, call 8939989887

