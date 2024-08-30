Storytellers at Marina Beach draw students’ attention to environmental conservation

A storytelling session was held on Marina Beach on Friday. It was organised by Greater Chennai Corporation in association with The Hindu, to raise awareness among students about saving the Marina Beach, protecting sea animals, and putting an end to use of plastics to protect the environment.

‘Namma Marina Namma Pride’ is an initiative by the Greater Chennai Corporation to keep Marina Beach clean.

Freelance storytellers from Acenovation, including Vasugi Ram Manohar, Renu Narayan, Isai Prakash, along with Malini, Manasi, Deepak Nethaji from The Open House, Divya Anand, Mathiazhagan, and Shivashankar, performed for about 45 children from Chennai schools. Their stories centered around environmental conservation and being a ‘beach hero.’

“Children are the future changemakers. So, it is necessary to instil this thought in them when they are very young. Through stories, they will understand and realise the importance of environment,” said a teacher from Chennai High School in Mylapore.

Dr. Neena Gayatri, co-founder of Acenovation, who has organised three world storytelling championships, added, “Stories have the power to transform students. This is a good beginning, and we have a long way to go.” Vasugi Ram Manohar, who performed a story about how sea turtles, coral reefs and other marine animals are impacted by plastic wastes in the sea, said, “When you appreciate the place you live in, you naturally feel the need to keep it clean. That’s why I began by sharing the history of Chennai and Icehouse with the students, and gradually captured their attention on the importance of keeping the beach clean.”

