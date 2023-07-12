HamberMenu
Stormwater drains, sewer network in T.N. must be desilted before Northeast monsoon: Minister K.N. Nehru

In a review meeting held at Chennai regarding action taken on petitions received from residents and elected representatives across Tamil Nadu, he said officials of all corporations, urban and rural local bodies must inspect basic infrastructure daily.

July 12, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Stormwater drains and sewer network in corporations and local bodies across Tamil Nadu must be desilted before the ensuing Northeast monsoon, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said at Chennai on July 12, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Stormwater drains and sewer network in corporations and local bodies across Tamil Nadu must be desilted before the ensuing Northeast monsoon, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

In a review meeting held in the city regarding action taken on petitions received from residents and elected representatives across Tamil Nadu, he said officials of all corporations, urban and rural local bodies must inspect basic infrastructure daily, particularly water supply, road works, parks maintenance, electricity and stormwater drains in their areas.

They must also conduct meetings on steps taken on petitions received from residents every month. Moreover, detailed project reports must be prepared on any fresh demands for infrastructure development from people and submitted to the government within stipulated time, he said.

A total of 13 meetings were earlier conducted in the State by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration that received petitions on improvements to basic amenities in various places. Mr. Nehru reviewed the schemes implemented to address issues raised in the petitions. Detailed project proposals are being prepared for new works based on requirements raised in petitions, he said.

Officials from various departments falling under Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and other government agencies participated in the meeting.

Mr. Nehru and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian earlier commissioned ₹6.58 crore-worth project to provide underground sewer network and sewage pumping station at Jothiammal Nagar, Adyar zone. Work to lay new drinking water pipeline in the locality was also launched at a cost of ₹49.77 lakh, said a press release.

