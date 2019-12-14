Stormwater drain work moves at a snail’s pace near Panagal Park

Pedestrians are unhappy that a 50-metre stormwater drain work on the road connecting North Usman Road and Venkatanarayana Road (opposite Vivekanda School and near Panagal Park) in T. Nagar seems to be nowhere near completion.

Residents point out that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which is carrying out this work, has not adequate safety measures in place. Despite the barricades there is the possibility of pedestrians accidentally falling into the open trench which is around six feet deep. Further, rusted steel beams and iron rods are protruding. All these can add to a huge risk at night, say the residents.

“Following the recent opening of the Pedestrian Plaza, many pedestrians use this road. Therefore, safety amenities should be ensured,” says K. Rajesh, a resident of West Mambalam. Officials of GCC cite seepage of sewage into the under-construction drain for the delay in completing the work. “A nearby sewage pipe is damaged and sewage seeps into the drain. The sewage needs to cleared. As the road witnesses continual flow of traffic, the work slowly. However, the work will be completed at the earliest,” says a GCC official.