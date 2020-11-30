Stormwater drain work in Southern parts of Chennai to start soon

CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation will start work on stormwater drains in southern parts of the city in two weeks.

The work is expected to start next year on the development of stormwater drains in the northern parts.

At least ₹2,600 crore is expected to be spent on the development of stormwater drains, the eco-restoration of waterbodies and he interlinking of tanks in the Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Alandur zones.

However, residents have started a campaign to stop the development of stormwater drains in areas like Sholinganallur.

Officials of the Corporation are planning to conduct a meeting with residents associations, explaining the significance of the development of stormwater drains.

Multilateral agencies such as the Asian Development Bank and KfW have funded the project to develop stormwater drains in various parts of the city. The work is expected to be completed in two years.

The World Bank has already funded the construction of stormwater drains in the Adyar and Cooum basins. More than 95% of the work has been completed.