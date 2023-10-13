Storm-water drains at Thiruvanmiyur to be free of sewage soon

October 13, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a permanent solution to stop the mixture of sewage waste into stormwater drains in Thiruvanmiyur is being planned with other departments, including the Highways Department.

The case pertains to a petition filed by the East Kamaraj Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Thiruvanmiyur about dilapidated sewage chambers. GCC’s Adyar zonal officer submitted before the bench that Kamaraj Nagar is at a lower level compared to LB Road, from where rainwater drains in reverse flow. To stop the excess flow of stormwater, a curve was constructed at the connecting point of Kamaraj Nagar and LB Road junctions.

It was also said that a bunch of BSNL cables were obstructing the free flow, leading to stagnation or reverse flow in the drain at East Kamaraj Nagar. According to BSNL officials, the cables were laid much before the stormwater drains were constructed in the area, and due consideration was not given while constructing the stormwater drain above or below the cables. The GCC said the cables will be removed with the help of BSNL officials.

The bench, in its order on October 9, stated: “Though it is stated that to complete the said work, it would take six to eight months, just to monitor the progress, let the GCC file a status report as of November 30, 2023 regarding the action taken by them in this regard, highlighting the details of DPR prepared, funds sanctioned, and timeline for completing the work.”

