Storm-water drain work launched near Island Grounds

July 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greatre Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched work on a network of storm-water drains near Island Grounds as part of monsoon preparedness.

According to a press release, the work estimated at ₹2.77 crore in Ward 59 near Sathyavani Muthu Nagar was launched by CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran. The work has been taken up utilising flood mitigation funds for improving flood preparedness in the area.

Mr. Sekarbabu and Mr. Maran inspected various infrastructure projects in Royapuram zone on Saturday. The facilities include improvement of infrastructure in Chennai Urdu School on Angappa Naiken Street and re-laying of roads in Moore Street and Post Office Street, all in Ward 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ward 54, work on improvement of Chennai Middle School at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, anganwadi at ₹6 lakh and a park at ₹9 lakh had been taken up. The Minister inspected the Elephant Gate bridge, which was being reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹27.48 crore, and the new tenements in Kalyanapuram.

Mayor R. Priya and Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabakaran were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.