Storm-water drain work launched near Island Grounds

P.K. Sekarbabu and Dayanidhi Maran review the status of several infrastructure development works taken up in Ward 59 and the work on Elephant Bridge which is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹27.48 crore

July 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greatre Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched work on a network of storm-water drains near Island Grounds as part of monsoon preparedness. 

According to a press release, the work estimated at ₹2.77 crore in Ward 59 near Sathyavani Muthu Nagar was launched by CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran. The work has been taken up utilising flood mitigation funds for improving flood preparedness in the area.

Mr. Sekarbabu and Mr. Maran inspected various infrastructure projects in Royapuram zone on Saturday. The facilities include improvement of infrastructure in Chennai Urdu School on Angappa Naiken Street and re-laying of roads in Moore Street and Post Office Street, all in Ward 60.

In Ward 54, work on improvement of Chennai Middle School at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, anganwadi at ₹6 lakh and a park at ₹9 lakh had been taken up. The Minister inspected the Elephant Gate bridge, which was being reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹27.48 crore, and the new tenements in Kalyanapuram.

Mayor R. Priya and Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabakaran were present.

