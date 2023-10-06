Storm-water drain work almost completed in Chennai’s core areas, says Corporation

October 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Storm-water drain work is in full swing and 90% of the work has been done in the city’s core areas, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

This was stated at the Makkalai Thedi Mayor camp for 15 wards in Zone 7, Ambattur, where officials received 472 petitions, mostly from Korattur residents, on issues such as underground sewage, roads, and drains.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the civic body faced challenges in the removal and addition of underground drainage connections and the road issues associated with this in areas such as Ambattur, Perungudi, Alandur, Manappakam, Mugalivakkam, Manali and Tiruvottiyur.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “The GCC has taken up 300 roadworks — we could finish 312 km of this as storm-water drain works. In the last two months, of the 9,848 works, roughly 1,856 km is taken up and is expedited even with rains in the last 90 days. In 1987-88, Korattur used to be flooded which has reduced now and inundation can be seen in only 37 areas. In May 2021, 2,624 km of storm-water drain was constructed and later until May 2023, 682 km was added in two years, 170 km in the last three months and so now, a total of 3,480 km drain have been built.”

He said people living in the neighbourhood dumped waste into Kolathur lake and appealed for people’s cooperation in properly dispose the waste.

Mayor R. Priya said the storm-water drain work across the city had been ongoing since last year and roughly 90% of the work in the core city areas had been completed. The remaining work included disposal and connecting point works which were being expedited. In Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar, the work will take more time. The GCC is collaborating with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board to disconnect illegal household sewage connections to storm-water drain and provide new ones.

Workers’ plea

Labor Rights Association in its petition said there were 1,457 persons working as NULM sanitation workers in GCC Zone 7 for about 15 years. Most of them belonged to the Scheduled Castes.

“We demand permanent jobs in GCC. Also, weekly leave, festival leave and national leave should be provided. There are more women workers so maternity leave should be provided to them,” the association requested the Mayor.