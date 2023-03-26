Storm-water drain construction, greening topped Greater Chennai Corporation’s priorities last year

March 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Chennai Corporation Budget set to be presented on Monday, data compiled by the civic body point to a huge amount spent on flood mitigation and environment protection in the city last year.

Of the 40.8 km of storm-water drains proposed under Singara Chennai 2.0 during 2022-23, 93.96% of the work was completed at a cost of ₹184.67 crore. In the second phase of Singara Chennai 2.0, the civic body completed 84.52% of the work in flood-prone areas.

With funding from the World Bank, 97.40% of the work on the development of a total of 44.88 km of storm-water drains was completed. All the projects proposed with Infrastructure and Amenities Funds were completed in flood-prone areas at a cost of ₹26.28 crore. Utilising funds from ADB, the Corporation completed 60.7% of the work under the Kosasthalaiyar project, at a cost of ₹1,323 crore, in the north Chennai zones. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

The Corporation spent its entire budget for the Kosasthalaiyar project two months before schedule. The civic body has also kick-started the storm-water drain project in the Kovalam basin.

All the core areas, such as Teynampet, Seethammal Colony, Ashok Nagar, Pulianthope and Rajamannar Salai, were covered. As a result, the city was largely free from inundation. During 2023-24, the State government has allocated ₹320 crore for storm-water drains in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

The civic body also implemented projects to increase the green cover last year, planting 2.19 lakh out of the proposed 2.5 lakh saplings.

As for solid waste management, the bio CNG plant at Madhavaram was inaugurated two months ago, Mr. Bedi said. . The level of source segregation has crossed 70%, officials said.

The city has completed more than 60% of bio-mining in the Perungudi dump in the past one year.

Over ₹150 crore was spent on relaying roads in the first half of last year. About ₹700 crore was sanctioned for roads in the current year, and projects worth ₹150 crore have begun. “More than 40 roads have been relaid in the past few weeks, after the rain. We will target 700-800 roads in the coming months,” an official said.

Renovation of schools has been taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 at a cost of ₹50 crore. Renovation of 28 schools has been taken up under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain programme.

In 2022-23, parks and playgrounds were developed under Singara Chennai 2.0 and ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’. Bridges, including the Koyambedu flyover, were beautified. Metro Rail bridges, MRTS stretches and Anna Arch bridge were beautified.

It awaits Coastal Regulation Zone clearance. Of the 1,442 locations identified for building toilets in 2022-23, 570 toilets have been completed, 635 are being built and 237 will be built shortly, an official said.