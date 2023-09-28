HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Storm-water drain at Kilambakkam bus terminus to be completed by October-end: Minister

The 1.5-km-long drain, which was not part of the original proposal, was being executed on G.S.T. Road at a cost of ₹17 crore; a police station to be built at terminus

September 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the storm water drain construction work in progress at Kilambakkam bus terminus on Thursday.

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the storm water drain construction work in progress at Kilambakkam bus terminus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The storm-water drain construction work at Kilambakkam bus terminus to prevent flooding will be completed by October-end. The construction of the drain has delayed the inauguration of the bus terminus located on G.S.T. Road, said CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is constructing the bus terminus at a cost of ₹393 crore. Inspecting the bus terminus to take stock of the progress of the civil works on Thursday, he said the storm-water drain work, which was not part of the original proposal, was being executed on G.S.T. Road at a cost of ₹17 crore. The drain would be constructed for a length of 1.50 km and the work was being fast-tracked. 

Mr. Sekarbabu said the entrance arch at the bus terminus, which has been named Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus, would soon begin as the contract for the construction had been awarded at a cost of ₹4.75 crore. The bus terminus would have a full-fledged Kilambakkam police station similar to the CMBT police station at Koyambedu. The new police station would be set up at a cost of ₹14.80 crore. 

During the inspection, the CMDA Minister enquired about the progress of the widening of Iyyencheri-Unamancheri Road and the Guduvanchery-Mannivakkam Road being carried out by the State Highways department at a cost of ₹16.61 crore.  

The CMDA is constructing a parking facility for private omni buses on the Outer Ring Road near Mudichur at a cost of ₹29 crore to prevent congestion at the Kilambakkam bus terminus. 

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra accompanied the Minister.

Related Topics

Chennai / public transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.