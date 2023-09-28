Storm-water drain at Kilambakkam bus terminus to be completed by October-end: Minister

September 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The storm-water drain construction work at Kilambakkam bus terminus to prevent flooding will be completed by October-end. The construction of the drain has delayed the inauguration of the bus terminus located on G.S.T. Road, said CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is constructing the bus terminus at a cost of ₹393 crore. Inspecting the bus terminus to take stock of the progress of the civil works on Thursday, he said the storm-water drain work, which was not part of the original proposal, was being executed on G.S.T. Road at a cost of ₹17 crore. The drain would be constructed for a length of 1.50 km and the work was being fast-tracked.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the entrance arch at the bus terminus, which has been named Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus, would soon begin as the contract for the construction had been awarded at a cost of ₹4.75 crore. The bus terminus would have a full-fledged Kilambakkam police station similar to the CMBT police station at Koyambedu. The new police station would be set up at a cost of ₹14.80 crore.

During the inspection, the CMDA Minister enquired about the progress of the widening of Iyyencheri-Unamancheri Road and the Guduvanchery-Mannivakkam Road being carried out by the State Highways department at a cost of ₹16.61 crore.

The CMDA is constructing a parking facility for private omni buses on the Outer Ring Road near Mudichur at a cost of ₹29 crore to prevent congestion at the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra accompanied the Minister.