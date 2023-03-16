Stories of struggles, climate change form the theme of ‘Art of Hope’ exhibition

March 16, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Twenty-one artists from across the country are showcasing their work on social and environmental issues at a four-day exhibition inaugurated on Thursday at the INKO Centre.

The artists were grantees of the second edition of Art for Hope, an initiative by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF).

The artists touched upon struggles of the working class, loss of livelihood due to floods, effects of climate change on Sundarbans, and waste segregation among other searing subjects.

Chennai-based sculptor Ramkumar Kannadasan drew attention to the plight of the people living on pavements and those who have been displaced in the name of slum rehabilitation through his granite sculptures. One of his sculptures shows the importance of education for the underprivileged. “It is through education that people can fight for their rights,” he said.

In an attempt to question human-centric infrastructure development, Tarun Sharma addressed co-existence and the disappearing spaces for birds in New Delhi through his printed artwork. Mr. Sharma, who battles lung complications due to air pollution, uses the shells and packaging of asthma tablets to paint on and adopts a non-toxic process called the mezzotint.

To make the exhibition inclusive, some artworks were made audio-accessible and displayed in Braille. “Art for Hope is our first corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and in this edition the focus is on artists expressing environmental, social, and community centric themes,” said Gopala Krishnan CS, Trustee, HMIF.

The exhibition is on till March 19 at the INKO centre.