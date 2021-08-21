Store water up to 152 ft. in Mullaiperiyar dam, says Seeman

CHENNAI

21 August 2021 00:31 IST

‘This is the only way to fill Vaigai dam to the brim’

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman on Friday said water in the Mullaiperiyar dam should be stored up to the level of 152 feet to ensure that Vaigai dam’s water level is filled to its capacity and said that the State government must pass an order to ensure that 58 villages in Usilampatti get water during the season.

Mr. Seeman said the irrigation project for 58 villages was started in 1996 and it could benefit around 110 villages with 6,000 acres of fertile land.

“Though the water channels were built after a delay, the water did not reach the tanks despite the water being released thrice from the dam. The reason being the banks of the canals were not strong enough to direct the water,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Usilampatti farmers are being told by the water resources officials that the dam can be opened only when it reaches its full capacity.

“In the 62 years since the Vaigai Dam was built by former Chief Minister Kamaraj, the dam was filled to capacity only 26 times. To say that they will do it only when the dam is filled to capacity is a planned atrocity on farmers,” he said. The only way to overcome this issue was by raising the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, he said.