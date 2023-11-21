Storage in waterbodies in around Chennai rises marginally after recent spell of rain

November 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tanks in and around the city have witnessed a marginal rise in water storage over the past 10 days following the recent rain.

The five reservoirs, which are major sources of drinking water to the city, have been receiving inflow for the past two days owing to the current rainspell. The storage in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs is at nearly 8,811 million cubic feet, which is 75% of their capacity. A minimal discharge from Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs is being maintained as a precautionary measure against a potential heavy inflow.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) noted that the reservoirs, which are fast filling up, are being monitored. Chennai could have an assured daily water supply for a year with the existing resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a steady yet slow rise in the storage of various waterbodies. Of the about 930 waterbodies in districts around the city, including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, nearly 142 tanks are now full, compared to the 52 that were full about 10 days ago.

About 700 waterbodies have storage between 30% and 99% of their capacity now. The number of tanks that had less than 25% their storage capacity has reduced from nearly 198 earlier this month to 91 on Tuesday. In Chennai district too, a few waterbodies have become full.

In Tiruvallur district, most waterbodies have reached only 50%-60% of their capacity. There has been a slight increase in the number of larger waterbodies with full storage. Tanks in Sekkadu, Korattur, Paruthipattu, Ambattur, Ayappakkam, Athipattu, and Tiruttani are among those that have reached full storage, officials said.

With fairly widespread rainfall predicted to continue this week, the department expects more waterbodies to become full during the monsoon. Places such as Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Nandanam, Villivakkam, and Puzhal witnessed light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Chennai till Thursday.

A trough in easterly running over Comorin area to west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast would influence rainfall over the State. Two other weather systems have merged with the trough.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.