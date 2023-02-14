Stop fixing targets, penalising doctors: TNGDA

February 14, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has urged the Health department to stop “penalising doctors” for not achieving targets fixed for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Following the State executive committee meeting on Sunday, the association president K. Senthil and general secretary N. Ravishankar issued a statement putting forward a number of demands.

Of the patients who visit government hospitals, nearly 20% were treated under CMCHIS. It is wrong to conduct State-level review meetings focussed only on CMCHIS, giving targets for doctors and threatening those who do not achieve those targets with transfer and punishment, the association said.

The World Health Organisation has been clear for more than 25 years that the word “target” should not be utilised even for family welfare goals. The association urged the department to stop the practice of punishing doctors, who have more important non-CMCHIS related duties.

TNGDA said doctors were treated harshly by Collectors during the maternal death audits. Doctors were treated like criminals in the presence of the family members of the deceased. The association said there was abuse of power and the officials did not know the difference between audit and inquiry.

The association also sought implementation of Government Order 293 that provided allowances for doctors and issuance of revised GO on the working hours for primary health centre doctors.

Plan to protest

TNGDA will hold meetings till February 26 to plan protests in districts. It plans to hold demonstrations to put forward their demands at district headquarters or government medical college hospitals in early March. If the government fails to act on their demands, doctors of all hospitals - except those on emergency duty - will resort to mass casual leave - on March 15.