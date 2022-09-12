Stop discharging sewage into Korattur lake, KAPMI urges Corporation

Volunteers have been working hard on weekends to clear hyacinth from Korattur lake. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Members of the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizen’s movement dedicated to restoration of the lake, on Monday submitted a petition to the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday urging the it to stop discharge of raw sewage into the lake through stormwater drains.

KAPMI’s secretary S. Sekaran said: “We carried samples of polluted water collected from the lake and water hyacinth to stress the issue. The lake now faces the issue of pollution from the new stormewater drains being constructed in the surrounding areas.”

Domestic sewage from DTP Colony, Korattur, was already being let into the lake. Now, sewage found entry into the lake through the new drains linked from Karukku and Muthamizh Nagar, he said.

A large portion of the waterbody is covered with hyacinth. Volunteers have been engaged in clearing the hyacinth on the weekends to attract the attention of the government agencies, he added.

The team met the Corporation’s Joint Commissioner Shankar Lal Kumavat, who has assured them to look into the matter.