‘Stop discharge of sewage into Peerkankaranai Eri’

Residents of Peerkankaranai believe the restoration of the Peerkankaranai Eri is being carried out without addressing certain deep-rooted issues. The work started a few months ago, and so far, it has been largely focussed on the northern side of the waterbody, where desilting, deepening and bunds-forming exercises have been carried out.

T. Suresh Kumar, an environmental activist, says, “Near the desilted area, a pit has been formed with the help of earth mover machines to discharge sewage from Kamarajar Nagar and bio-toilets located near Perungalathur bus stand. Months ago, after complaints from residents, steps were taken to stop discharge of sewage into the waterbody. Earlier, when the sewage was discharged into the waterbody. I raised the issue with the authorities concerned at the Peerkankaranai Town Panchayat, and asked them to ensure discharge of sewage into the water-body was stopped. As a temporary measure, the authorities concerned spread sand to arrest the discharge. In the meantime, the pit was formed to discharge sewage. Besides, steps should be taken to strengthen the bunds that have been formed on the northern side of the lake. During the rains in July, the portions of the bunds got washed away and as a result, a road in Devanesan Nagar got muddy, slushy and slippery. A few motorists taking this road have had a skid on account of this problem.”

A Water Resources Department official says, “We have requested the authorities concerned at the Peerkankaranai Town Panchayat to ensure that sewage is not let into the waterbody, and that they set up a sewage treatment plant, but nothing seems to have been done towards this end.”