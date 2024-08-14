GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stop activities involving children to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, SPCSS-TN urges Tamil Nadu government

Published - August 14, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to stop activities related to ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at schools.

The request came after the Secretary to the Governor sent a letter to the general secretary of a school association to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at schools through exhibitions or other activities.

SPCSS-TN said schools in Tamil Nadu were either recognised by the State or affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. “Any instruction to schools should be issued only by the State government or the Board of Education concerned if it is with regard to an academic activity. The Secretary to the Governor writing to the office-bearer of an association is not in accordance with law,” SPCSS-TN said in a letter to the Chief Secretary. “Involving children in programmes that observe remembrance of the horrors of partition will psychologically affect them and sow the seeds of hatred. Such activities are against the interest of children,” the letter read.

The platform demanded that the Governor’s Secretariat be asked to withdraw the letter.

