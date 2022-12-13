Stones removed from abnormally located kidney of 45-year-old man

December 13, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of doctors in Dr. Mehta’s Hospital has removed stones from an ectopic pelvic kidney of a 45-year-old man.

According to a press release, the patient visited the hospital with severe lower abdomen pain and was passing blood in his urine. On examining the patient, the doctors found that one of the patient’s kidneys was not in its usual position. The kidney was in the lower abdomen near the urinary bladder, which is known technically as an ectopic pelvic kidney. The abnormally placed kidney was swollen, because of a large stone blocking the urine drainage tube, and there was also another stone within the swollen kidney.

The team, headed by Dr. Kabilan Saminathan, successfully removed both the stones by combining laparoscopic and endoscopic mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy procedure, a minimally invasive keyhole surgery. The procedure lasted for two hours. General anesthesia was used.

Speaking about the complications, Dr. Kabilan, Consultant, Urologist, Dr Mehta’s Hospitals, said, “It is rare for a kidney to be present in the lower abdomen. Unlike the normally placed kidneys, it’s a challenge to operate in these situations. The anatomical variability of urinary tubes, abnormal blood vessels and kidney rotation all make it a challenging procedure. For this patient, the options for managing the condition were very limited. The usually recommended treatments for stones in normal kidneys will result in low success rates. Due to the complexity, many centres do open surgery to remove stones in such situations.”

The patient will be able to begin his regular work in a short span of time, Dr. Kabilan said.