Stone laid for new Nadigar Sangam building

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new Nadigar Sangam building in the presence of office bearers at a ‘Bhumi Pooja’ ceremony held at the Sangam’s premises. .

Nadigar Sangam’s general secretary actor Vishal said that a modern state-of-the-art building would come up by September 2018. “We will make sure that at least Rs. 50 lakh revenue can be generated through this building,” he said.

Actor Vishal said that the new building for the Sangam would be raised despite all odds and announced that he and actor Karthi would jointly contribute ₹10 crore towards the construction. “With the revenue that is generated from this building, we will make sure that the theatre artistes are rehabilitated and their lives improved. The Nadigar Sangam will work for the well being of the senior actors,” actor Vishal said adding that the funds raised for the purpose would not be misused under any circumstance.

Talking to newsmen after laying the stone, actor Rajinikanth said, “This ceremony has unfolded well. The future for the Nadigar Sangam is bright.”

Actor Kamal Haasan expressed the hope that the new building would be a fort for the actors. “I have seen the history of how the building was pulled down and it is now being built again.’’

Nadigar Sangam’s president Nasser said that the sangam had always been mired in debt. “This building will be built without taking loans . We will build it with our own money. We are careful that the questions that were raised by us against others shouldn’t be directed back to us. We are being very meticulous,” he said.