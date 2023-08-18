Stone idol of Lord Murugan stolen from Thachur temple 23 years ago traced in U.S.

August 18, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Idol Wing CID (IWCID) Police, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S., have traced a stone idol of Lord Murugan, which was stolen 23 years ago from the 7th century Pallava period temple in Thachur in Kallakurichi district and smuggled to the U.S.

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Idol Wing Shailesh Kumar Yadav told The Hindu that the Idol Wing CID took up investigation following a complaint preferred by S. Periyasamy stating the ancient Shiva temple of 7th or 8th century — later Pallava Period — had 13 stone idols of deities. The structure of the temple was destroyed during invasions of Malik Kafur and other Moghul kings. Portions of the structure disintegrated and was buried. However, some of the idols were lying on the ground. In 1998, the villagers resumed worship. The complainant alleged that a standing idol of Lord Murugan was stolen from there in the year 2000. However, no complaint was lodged then.

After hearing about the recent recovery and restitution of three idols, which were stolen from Adhikesava Perumal Temple, Ulundurpet, Mr. Periyasamy lodged a complaint on August 3 and urged the Idol Wing to trace the idol stolen from the temple.

On the orders of Mr. Yadav, a team of police officers took up investigation. The officers visited the dilapidated temple and enquired with the villagers. They perused a book called Thadayam, which provided clues of the temple and idols.

Mr. Yadav said: “After conducting a search on the websites and analysing the information from the old case files and based on the available information, comparison of the photo of Murugan idol with list of confiscated idols of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. We were able to the trace the idol that was reportedly stolen from the temple. A thorough investigation is being conducted with the help of Homeland Security Investigations and action will be taken to retrieve the stone idol of Lord Murugan by initiating request under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to our country from the U.S. through Union Ministries of Home and External Affairs.”