Stomach tumour in elderly man removed at MGM Hospital

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 23:25 IST

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 23:25 IST

In the endoscopic full thickness resection procedure employed in this case, doctors can remove deeper tissues to ensure the complete removal of the tumour.

In the endoscopic full thickness resection procedure employed in this case, doctors can remove deeper tissues to ensure the complete removal of the tumour.

A 70-year-old man recently underwent a rare procedure to remove a tumour from his stomach at MGM Hospital in the city. The man from Tiruvarur had come with complaints of gastrointestinal symptoms and was found to have a 1.5 cm lesion. Doctors said he was suffering from a gastrointestinal stromal tumour in the deep layer of the stomach. Arulprakash S., senior consultant and clinical lead; Malathy S., senior consultant, and Tarun John George, associate consultant, from the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology suggested a non-invasive endoscopic procedure instead of laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Arulprakash said in the endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR) procedure employed in this case, one can remove deeper tissues to ensure the complete removal of the tumour. The EFTR is a simple and short procedure performed under anaesthesia and allowed for early discharge, he said. Many patients return home the next day and recover faster, he added. Harish Manian, chief executive officer, also spoke.



Our code of editorial values