Stolen property worth ₹15 crore recovered in 2021

Shankar Jiwal says special drive will be launched to recover stolen articles

Stating that the police recovered nearly ₹15 crore worth stolen items this year, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said the recovery rate will improve in the coming year.

On Wednesday, he handed over recovered properties such as mobile phones, jewellery, two-wheelers and cars to the owners who had lost those properties and lodged complaints with the police.

Mr. Jiwal said: “Now, we are able to hand over properties worth around ₹5 crore to the owners. We have a plan to increase the recovery rate in the coming year.”

Pointing out that special drive launched against anti-social elements, drugs and tobacco products, he said the officers mooted an idea to conduct a special drive for recovering property stolen by burglars, robbers and cellphone snatchers.

“We will profile persons involved in such offences and categorise them. If necessary history-sheeters will be added. They will be under our watch. A group of police personnel will be assigned in each police station to watch them.”

“We have been detecting rowdy elements and nabbing them. This will be followed in property crimes also. We will review every month the progress,” he said.

Stating that instances of snatching of cellphones had increased because of misguided youth, the Commissioner said people walked carelessly and talked over cellphone enabling the criminals to snatch the handsets. Public should be vigilant in protecting their own property, he said.

Mr. Jiwal said a special team would be formed in future to crack down on chain snatching cases. Dynamic beat patrolling would be introduced after mapping the crime hot spots to the CCTV cameras, the Commissioner added.