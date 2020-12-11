Chennai

Police recover stolen phone

The cyber crime team of the Sembium police recovered a phone, stolen in August, and handed it over to its owner on Thursday.

On August 26, two youngsters snatched the phone of V. Ganesan, 60, on Bharathi Road, Perambur, and sped away

Mr. Ganesan lodged a complaint at the Sembium police station. The cyber crime team tracked the suspects and recovered the phone.

Inspector Martin Premraj handed over the phone to Mr. Ganesan.

