Stitching their way to success

Until a few months ago, 10 transgenders from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s (TNSCB) AIR site near Ennore used to beg for a living. Now, they have taken up tailoring and have started approaching shop owners for orders to stitch cloth bags.

The TNSCB had allotted over 250 houses to transgenders and most of them used to beg to meet their daily needs. Some of them realised that learning a skill will give them a decent livelihood. “We started learning tailoring from Ooviyaas School of Design and Fine Arts. We completed the course recently,” said R. Jeeva, a member of Transgenders Rights Association.

Soon after this, they started visiting shops in the city and took orders to stitch cloth bags. “We approach vegetable and fish vendors, hotels and other shops. They were willing to help as long as we don’t beg. We will start covering more shops soon,” she added.

Sewing machines distributed

On Monday, M.S. Shanmugam, managing director, TNSCB, handed over sewing machines to the 10 transgenders under the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s funding. “This will help us in setting up a tailoring unit and we can stitch night dress, blouse and other garments. We will be able to earn ₹300 per day,” said Ms. Jeeva,

S. Latha, correspondent, Ooviyaas School of Design and Fine Arts, said that she had already trained 20 transgenders and another batch of 20 have also completed the training course. “We are also trying to get them loans to start tailoring units,” she said.

R. Mohamed Zafrullah, TNSCB’s Chief Community Development Officer, a visually-challenged person himself, said that the board is also trying to help them in every possible way.