Stipend rules framed for junior lawyers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

05 July 2020 00:03 IST

The State government has made it clear that junior lawyers who do not own a four-wheeler and whose family income is below ₹2.5 lakh per annum alone would be eligible for themonthly stipend of ₹3,000 to be given to newly enrolled lawyers for two years.

According to a government order dated June 30, the applicants must be below 30 years of age on the date of application and must possess an Aadhaar card or some other identity proof, apart from being a resident of the State.

It was made mandatory that their degree must be from a Government Law College and they must be enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The applicants should also produce a certificate from their senior lawyers once in six months to prove continuous practice. Those who had completed three years of practice since their enrolment with the Bar Council would not be eligible for the stipend, the government added.

Advertising

Advertising

BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj on Saturday told presspersons that young lawyers who fit into the eligibility criteria fixed by the State government could begin submitting their applications online through http://ams.bctnpy.com from Monday.

He also thanked the State government for having accepted a request made by the BCTNP for granting such stipend to young lawyers.