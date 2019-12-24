Stiff action on cards for dumping medical waste

The Chennai Collector has warned health care facilities (HCFs) of closure and disconnection of power supply under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, if they fail to curtail illegal dumping of biomedical waste.

In a statement, R. Seethalakshmi, Chennai Collector, said that all the HCFs are requested to take necessary steps to dispose the biomedical waste from their facilities to the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities for treatment, processing and final disposal.

These rules have to be adhered to under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 framed and notified by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

“Since the disposal of bio-medical solid waste within the individual health care facilities are difficult to manage, two CBMWTFs are functioning in the Chennai region in accordance with the provision of BMW Rules,” the Collector said.

The Collector said there are reported violations of the BMW Rules with BMW being dumped at various places either on land or water bodies posing severe health risks.

She said the TNPCB had cleaned up the sites and transported the waste to the facilities for final disposal and that action was being taken on the erring health care facilities.