‘Stick to time frame for Kalaimamani awards’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram to strictly adhere to a time frame for making recommendations for Kalaimamani Awards, so that the list of award-winners are announced every year on or before June 30.

Taking cognisance of the fact that the awards had not been presented since 2011, Justice R. Suresh Kumar said at least in future the mandram should consider the applications received from various artistes for the award and make the recommendations in time.

If the award function was organised by the mandram and the State government every year in time, the burden of considering hundreds of artistes for such awards at a stretch could be avoided, the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Mariappan, a nadaswaram artiste from Tirunelveli and a Kalai Sudarmani award-winner.

The petitioner had challenged the selection and announcement of the award to 201 artistes from various fields. He said the selections made were not in consonance with the prescribed norms.

It was also pointed out that norms and procedures for conferring the awards to eligible artistes were not followed. Specific allegations stated that three individuals were given award for an art form they did not practice.