Stick to deadlines, finish phase II project soon, say commuters

While commuters are looking forward to travelling from the northern edge of the city to the south on the Metro in the near future, they want the project to be completed on time. It took nearly nine years to finish the 45 km phase I project.

Murthy Nandakumar, a software professional who resides in Avadi, said in phase I, it took him 3-4 hours to travel to his workplace in Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and return because of the traffic congestion. “This was particularly bad in the Vadapalani stretch. But after the construction ended, I have been travelling regularly and it is convenient. They should be transparent about deadlines in the new project and keep the public updated about its status, either through social media or the website. After all, we, the commuters, only suffer,” he said.

Commuters also want Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to put in place last-mile connectivity options immediately after train services start, unlike in the case of the existing lines. Good footpaths leading to stations, connectivity to all other public transport systems and a single common smartcard that could be used everywhere are some of the other facilities the commuters are expecting.

A majority also want CMRL to focus on the OMR line that connects Madhavaram to Shollinganallur and SIPCOT through two different routes.

K. Karthik, a professional residing in Shollinganallur said when they start work along OMR, traffic diversions should be planned in such a way that there is minimum difficulty to motorists.

Arun Nair, another resident, said CMRL should also quickly finish the construction of the Airport to Kilambakkam line so that people living in and around Tambaram benefit.