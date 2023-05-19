Stern action will be taken against persons who furnish false info to get passport: Commissioner of Police 

May 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that stern action would be taken against persons who furnish false information to get passport. The police officials will also be taken to task for improper verification.

Fake Passport Investigation Wing is one of the branches under the control of the Central Crime Branch. This branch deals with passport offences committed by individuals or entities, including foreigners. Regional passport officer (RPO) and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) frequently refer cases to the Central Crime Branch for taking action against the individual or entities who breach the provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act.

The police said 236 cases were pending investigation as at the end of last month. These cases include those registered from the year 2008 to 2022 and most of the cases were reported against Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis for fraudulently obtaining Indian Passport. In view of conducting speedy trials of those cases, these foreigners were detained at a special camp in Tiruchi.

The commissioner said foreigners had suppressed their nationality and obtained Indian Passport by producing PAN, Aadhar and voter identity card, driving licence which were obtained by suppressing / furnishing false information. A report has been sent to authorities concerned to cancel those documents.

Further, a report has been sent to the Superintendent of Police concerned to initiate suitable disciplinary action against the police personnel who conducted improper police verification, which paved the way to issue passports to foreign nationals, said the commissioner while adding that agents who assist to get passports for Foreign National are detained under Goondas Act.

Training programmes were conducted recently for police personnel and guidelines issued for verification.

Out of 236 cases, investigation was completed and sanction for prosecution obtained in 175 cases. Of these, 22 cases were taken on file in the Judicial Magistrate Court, Alandur. So far this year, 13 cases ended in conviction. Remaining cases are under process of filing final report before the court.

This speedy action on investigation and trial procedure enabled the government to deport foreigners to their respective countries early. Three foreigners have been deported so far this after completion of legal procedure, said the police.

