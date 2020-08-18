Sterlite Copper expresses shock over Madras High Court verdict

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 12:51 IST



Sterlite Copper on Tuesday expressed shock over the Madras High Court verdict rejecting its plea seeking reopening of its smelting plant in Thoothukudi and said it will pursue all legal remedies.

“The verdict comes as an utter shock to the employees of Sterlite Copper and the thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs and community members dependent on our continued operations,” Pankaj Kumar, CEO, Sterlite Copper said in a statement.

“We firmly believe in the safe and environmentally sound nature of our operations,” he added.

“It is also disheartening to note that at a time when our nation is forced to depend on hostile neighbours for copper imports, certain forces are conspiring to stifle our nation’s ability to be an independent copper manufacturer. At no point in our operations were any concerns of pollution raised by the appropriate authorities. We will therefore be pursuing all available legal remedies in the pursuit of justice over the coming days,” Mr. Kumar said.

