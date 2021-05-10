Steps taken to prevent crowds at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour

Fishermen with country craft asked to remain in local landing centres

To ensure availability of fish in all local markets in and around the city, the Fisheries Department has asked fishermen from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts to land country craft in their respective landing centres and everyone need not come to Kasimedu.

Adequate local supply

“Since the Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed shops on platforms and vending from vehicles, local fish markets will have enough supply.

This will keep crowds away from the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour,” a source in the department said. On Monday five tonnes of fish landed at Kasimedu, where the department along with the police and the Corporation has created a new auction space for street vendors to buy fish. “Since the annual 61-day ban is currently on, only country craft venture into sea to fish. Retail sale happens separately. We have also ensured that the auctioneers and shops are spaced six-feet apart. This will help prevent crowding at Kasimedu,” another source said.

The harbour usually gets crowded in the mornings.

After lockdown restrictions, the fish markets have been directed to remain closed on the weekends.

Fishermen are also happy since prices of catch, including kola, maththi, seer and crab, have gone up due to fall in supply as mechanised boats have remained onshore.