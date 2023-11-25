Steps taken to freeze ill-gotten assets of history-sheeters :Avadi City Police Commissioner

November 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar said strict action has been taken against people who extort protection money from industrialists and traders, for which steps have been taken to freeze movable and immovable assets bought by them through such ill-gotten money.

Mr. Shankar also said the action will be intensified against history-sheeters who indulge in crimes repeatedly.

In a statement, he listed out steps taken by police in Avadi City Police jurisdiction and stated various social welfare activities have been undertaken for the welfare of the public. He said a series of actions had been taken against rowdies who indulged in repeated offences causing disturbance to public tranquility.

“A special unit has been formed to monitor movement of history-sheeters/ rowdies in the jurisdiction of the Avadi City Police Commissionerate. The areas where more rowdy elements live have been brought under the constant surveillance,” said Mr. Shankar.

So far the activities of 1100 history-sheeters/ rowdies have been constantly monitored. Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners conducted the checks at 980 houses / other places of stay and weapons, ganja, and other contraband were seized from them. Over 287 cases were booked and 431 of them were arrested. 107 non-bailable warrants were executed and bonds were executed by 479 rowdies to keep peace. Over 240 accused were detained under Goondas. The trial in criminal cases are being monitored and steps are also taken to nab absconding accused, said Mr. Shankar.