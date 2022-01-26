Steps taken by authorities to check footboard travel

After a series of complaints, the police have started a campaign to sensitise students to the dangers of footboard travelling.The Traffic police personnel, on the order of Commissioner of PoliceShankarJiwal, visited colleges and schools and asked students not to indulge in dangerous acts.A senior police officer said, “When the colleges reopened last time, we implemented a scheme for security on the routes of college students. Now the institutions are closed. The same will be implemented again once they reopen. We call up the parents of students committing such offences for the first time and explain the consequences. If the offence is major, we remand them.”The Railway Police’s round-the-clock helpline, 1512, and contact number, 9962500500, have been displayed in all railway stations and on trains for passengers to alert the police to crimes, issues of security and accidents. Passengers and students are also advised to inform the police if they have any complaint about their travel.A senior official of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said footboard travel was usually attributed to poor bus services on certain routes in north Chennai. But almost 50% of the total fleet of nearly 1,600 buses are operated on various routes in north Chennai.He denied any shortage of services during the lean hours in the afternoon as no fewer than 1,500 buses were operated in full shift and 1,600 buses were operated in a single shift. SeniorMTCofficials said some students had made travelling on footboard, a habit, and this could be prevented only with the coordinated efforts ofthe city police, teachers and parents.